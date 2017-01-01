Corey Feldman names first alleged molester on TV show

Corey Feldman has started naming names in his campaign to bring Hollywood's paedophiles to justice.

The former child actor has opened up to U.S. TV personality Dr. Oz Mehmet about his alleged abusers, revealing he gave the Santa Barbara police department the names of his molesters back in 1993, but his allegations were brushed aside - because officers were more interested in digging up dirt on his former friend Michael Jackson.

The Lost Boys star accused actor John Grissom of sexually molesting him on the show, which aired in America on Thursday (02Nov17). Corey called the Los Angeles Police Department and filed a report against Grissom on the Dr. Oz show, after the host challenged his guest to follow through with his promise to bring those he considered paedophiles to justice.

Mehmet told the actor he had called Santa Barbara police officials, who insisted they had no record of Corey giving them names of alleged molesters over two decades ago.

Feldman claimed police officers turned off their recording device as he identified the men. Far from convinced, the talk show host then urged Feldman to report them to the Los Angeles Police Department right there.

The actor agreed, stating, "This guy on his MySpace page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it."

He said others accused are "living in Mexico" - something he discovered last month (Oct17) when a fan posted a video of one of his alleged molesters.

Feldman is hoping to raise $10 million (£7.6 million) to make a film about the alleged abuse he and others suffered at the hands of a ring of Hollywood perverts.

Earlier this week (beg29Oct17), during a TV chat with Today newsman Matt Lauer, Feldman explained lawyers had prevented him from naming his molesters in his 2013 book Coreyography: A Memoir.