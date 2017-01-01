Actress Paz de la Huerta accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

Police officials in New York are reportedly investigating new rape allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, made by actress Paz de la Huerta.

The Boardwalk Empire star claims the producer raped her twice in 2010.

She tells CBS News Weinstein allegedly forced himself upon her after agreeing to give her a ride back to her apartment after a party.

"He pushed me on the bed and it happened all very suddenly," she said.

De la Huerta told the news outlet the movie boss started calling her and she confronted him a month later at a Los Angeles hotel. She claims Weinstein showed up in the lobby of her apartment building weeks later and he raped her again when she was drunk.

Law enforcement sources have confirmed to Deadline that New York Police Department officials are investigating the case.

The latest claims come a month after an expose detailing Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse and harassment was published in the New York Times. The article, in which Ashley Judd spoke out about her encounters with the movie mogul, prompted Harvey to apologise for his bad behaviour.

What followed was a string of accusations by dozens of women, who went public with claims of harassment, abuse and rape at the hands of Weinstein, who has since stepped down as a board member of The Weinstein Company, the production firm he created with his brother Bob.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, Angelina Jolie, and Mira Sorvino are among the actresses who have taken aim at Weinstein for inappropriate behaviour they witnessed.

The producer, whose designer wife Georgina Chapman has left him in the wake of the scandal, is reportedly seeking treatment for psychological issues. He has denied all the allegations of non-consensual sex.