Mark Strong tapped for Shazam! villain - report

British actor Mark Strong has reportedly entered negotiations to play the villain in the forthcoming Shazam! blockbuster.

The Kingsman: The Secret Service star is being lined up to play Doctor Sivana, a desperate scientist who turns to magic in a bid to save his family, according to TheWrap.com.

If Strong signs on, it won't be his first foray into the world of DC Comics - the 54-year-old previously went bad to play Sinestro in 2011's Green Lantern, starring Ryan Reynolds.

Zachary Levi was recently confirmed to take on the role of the titular character in Shazam!, about a boy named Billy Batson who is able to transform into an adult superhero, also known in DC Comics mythology as Captain Marvel.

"Honored and greatly humbled to be a part of the #dcuniverse by bringing the original Captain Marvel to life," the Tangled actor wrote alongside a picture of himself as Shazam on Instagram. "I am beside myself with gratitude, not only for this opportunity, but also the incredible outpouring of love and support from so many of you out there in the world. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be in the gym for the rest of forever."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will also feature as another villain, Black Adam. The wrestler-turned-actor was the first big name to become attached to the project, which he has been developing for a few years.

Annabelle: Creation filmmaker David F. Sandberg is directing Shazam!, which is due to begin production in Toronto, Canada in February (18) ahead of a possible 2019 release.