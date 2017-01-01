Geena Davis and Dee Rees address diversity issues at Women in Entertainment Summit

Actress Geena Davis and director Dee Rees discussed the difficulty of making films with minority and female stars at the Women in Entertainment Summit on Wednesday (01Nov17).

Rees revealed it was close to impossible to get her 2011 film Pariah, about a desperate Brooklyn teenager, funded due to the lead character's gender and sexual identity.

“It was still a beast to get it financed,” she noted while speaking at the event. “Nobody wanted to do a lesbian coming-of-age (movie) back then.”

But despite the challenges in getting the film off the ground, Pariah, which was executive produced by Spike Lee, turned out to be a big hit, launching the careers of Rees and her team, which comprised of mostly females and people of colour in a bid to broaden the presence of minorities in the industry.

“We all made our way off of Pariah," the director shared.

A League of Their Own star Geena, who founded her research organisation the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2007, shared some of her organisation's findings on the status of minorities and women in Hollywood, while delivering her keynote speech at the event.

"There are not only far fewer female characters, only 29 per cent in films studied, you’re not seeing them or hearing them as much as male characters, either,” she noted. "If you don’t put it (women or minorities) in a script, it is not happening."

However, Geena is optimistic that through research studies, data analysis and instituting inclusive practices in the movie business, women and minorities will have more opportunities to be seen in Hollywood in the future.

“Media can be the cure for the problem it’s creating,” she shared. “I feel very confident in predicting that the percentage of female characters will change dramatically within the next 10 years."