Michelle Pfeiffer would have signed on for Catwoman spin-off 'in a heartbeat'

Michelle Pfeiffer is upset she didn't have the chance to play Catwoman in a Batman Returns spin-off.

The actress portrayed the sexy feline villain in director Tim Burton's 1992 film, opposite Batman Michael Keaton, and she would have happily made a Catwoman standalone if given the opportunity.

"Are you kidding me?" she gushed to The New York Times when asked about her thoughts on making a spin-off devoted to her Selina Kyle character. "In a heartbeat. I loved that part. I felt like I was just getting comfortable and getting used to the claws and the mask, just figuring out how to move in all of that. There was a little bit of talk about that, then that kind of faded away."

Although she loved playing Catwoman, nowadays she couldn't imagine wearing such an elaborate and technical costume for a role.

"I never wanted to see that catsuit again," she confessed. "(After I made the 2007 fantasy film) Stardust, it’s like, (I) never (want to add) prosthetics to my face. My face was completely encapsulated; it was just so claustrophobic. It was maybe the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been."

Michelle, 59, is watching her career pick up steam again after starring in Darren Aronofsky's most recent release, Mother!, as well as landing roles in forthcoming movies Murder on the Orient Express and Ant-Man and the Wasp, and she is happy to be back on the Hollywood scene after taking a five-year break over a decade ago.

"After five years I started to really yearn for the work and even my kids were saying, ‘Mom, aren’t you going to go back to work?’ Which kind of hurt my feelings," she recalled. "I had been off maybe five years, and I did I Could Never Be Your Woman with Paul Rudd (in 2007), and I really felt rusty. I was surprised because I never felt like that... I’m enjoying (acting) now more than I ever have, actually."