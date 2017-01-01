Kim Kardashian was an expert voicemail hacker before Kanye

Kim Kardashian is a secret hacker after finding a way to check-up on cheating boyfriends - and offering the service to friends.

The reality TV star used her technical trick to access voicemails and listen in to messages she wasn't supposed to hear.

"I'm fully retired but I used to be the go-to spy that everyone would call and try to get info on their boyfriends or husbands or whatever," she said during a chat with Jennifer Lawrence, the guest host of U.S. show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (02Nov17).

"I just probably was in a really insecure, untrusting relationship... I don't hack anymore... There is this service that I figured out that you can call someone's number and make it look like it's anyone else's number calling them, so what I figured out is how to get into the voicemail system... We're screwed now that there's texting, because no one leaves voicemails anymore but I got all the dirt back in the day."

Kim's system backfired once when she tried to track down an absent lover on her birthday.

"I got into the voicemail thing and I was at dinner with all of my best friends," she recalled. "I put it on speaker wondering where my boyfriend was. He was flying in town to meet another girl on my birthday and lied to me that he was in a different city."

Stunned by the tale, Jennifer replied: "Oh my god, that’s like a Taylor Swift song", momentarily forgetting the feud between Kim and Taylor.

Kim's interview by superfan Jennifer touched on a huge variety of subjects, including how she and husband Kanye West settled on the surrogate to carry their third child.

“How did you pick your surrogate and why didn’t you ask me?” Jennifer asked, with Kim laughing as she replied: "I’ll know if I do it again."