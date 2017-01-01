Why Patty Jenkins doesn't say yes to everything

Patty Jenkins is wary about taking on jobs that women haven’t done before because she fears failure will reflect badly on her.

Patty broke box office records and boundaries with her 2017 summer smash Wonder Woman, which took $821 million (£627 million) at the worldwide box office - making it the highest grossing superhero origin film of all time.

While the Monster helmer is blazing a trail for other women directors, being the first female to do something just for the sake of it doesn’t overly appeal to her.

“If it’s not successful, then it will look really bad,” said at the Women in Entertainment conference in Los Angeles. “I don’t want to end up in a debacle where I’m like ‘That wasn’t wise.’ I hope that time changes. The trajectory of a woman’s career has been sensitive at times, and I’ve had to be aware of that as well.”

That’s not to say she doesn’t fully support women leading the way in Hollywood though.

“(Females as directors) comes quite natural. It’s a caretaking job that has to do with other jobs that women are great at: encouraging people,” she smiled.

Patty will soon reunite with Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot for the second instalment of the franchise, and she’ll also be directing Chris Pine, who appeared as Steve Trevor in the superhero flick, in TV miniseries One Day She'll Darken.

On the subject of streaming, she said: “It felt like the system was very behind. It’s actually a commercial venture (streaming) to diversify content.

“It only makes financial sense for everyone to catch up.”