Natalie Portman to voice animated character in new movie

Natalie Portman has signed on to produce and voice a character in upcoming animated movie Foxy Trotter.

The project will the first time Bold Films, the company behind the likes of Whiplash and Nightcrawler, has produced and financed a non live-action feature, with American animator Chris Prynoski set to direct.

Lisa Zambri and Jessica Hundley will be executive producing the movie, which will be about a rock and roll photographer called Foxy, who rides a motorcycle while on a mission to capture the perfect picture in the early '70s. Portman will play the lead character's best friend Ronnie, who ends up being seduced by Foxy's arch-rival Gunter.

“We are thrilled to launch this inventive, sexy, psychedelic, hilarious, female-oriented animated film with such a glowingly talented star and producer like Natalie Portman,” Litvak said, according to Variety.

“Foxy Trotter is a wild mix of Barbarella meets Sausage Party meets ‘Easy Rider,” Pryonski added of the project.

Writers Jess Rotter, Michael Reich, Jessica Hundley and Mike Pinkney penned the script and Portman will be producing alongside Bold Films' Michel Litvak and Gary Michael Walters. Chris and Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina of animation studio Titmouse will also be producing, as will Reich and Rotter, who is serving as art director too.

A release date has yet to be confirmed, but mother-of-two Portman, who has six-year-old son Aleph and daughter Amalia, born in February (17), with husband Benjamin Millepied, is being kept busy with her schedule in the meantime. The 36-year-old Oscar-winner can be seen in both adventure fantasy flick Annihilation and drama The Death and Life of John F. Donovan in 2018, and a role for the star in upcoming miniseries We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves has also been confirmed.