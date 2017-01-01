Kris Jenner won't confirm family pregnancies due to reality show contract

Kris Jenner has joked that she isn't confirming her daughters' rumoured pregnancies because she has to earn her 10 per cent of reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan sat for a chat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is set to air on Friday (03Nov17), and she refused to confirm reports her daughters Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are expecting children.

The chat show host tried to get Kris to let slip about the speculation, but the TV star simply told the studio audience, "Oh, I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies."

Ellen sharply replied, "You’re waiting for your show to do it, I know that," and Kris jokingly confirmed that she was saving the confirmations for the sake of their show, by adding, "Well, you know, I get 10 per cent."

Kris was then asked about Khloe's recent Halloween Instagram post, in which she shared a picture of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and captioned it, "That's Daddy."

Kris quipped, "Well, you know, it’s like, '(sexy voice) Who’s your daddy?' Maybe it was more sexual. I don't know, maybe."

But when Ellen replied that was a "gross" thing from a mum to say about her daughter, Kris continued, "I'm fantasising, I don't know... Oh my God, I'm in trouble now, I'm in big trouble... She's (Ellen's) got me so wound up like a little top!"

The family recently signed a $150 million (£115 million) deal to renew the long-running show for another five years and Ellen asked if Kris, who turns 62 at the weekend, gets to decide who earns what.

"It's kinda of a group decision and I'm lucky if I get paid by the time the girls get finished with me," she said. "Everybody gets paid pretty much equally because we all film a lot and we all work hard and we've created this show and this brand for the last decade."

She added they signed the deal because none of them were ready to say goodbye to it, noting, "We kind of took a vote... So we all agreed that we really would miss it if we weren't doing it... And you never know what's going to happen on (the show)," before admitting "the truth" will come out during the series.