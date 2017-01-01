British police investigating Kevin Spacey assault allegation - report

British police are reportedly investigating a sexual assault complaint made against Kevin Spacey.

Officials from London's Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday (03Nov17) that their child abuse and sexual offences team are looking into claims a man was sexually assaulted in London in 2008 - an allegation British newspaper Sun reports relates to the 58-year-old actor.

"On 1 November, City of London police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan police service," a spokesman for the force said. "It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth. Officers from the child abuse and sexual offences command are investigating."

The London borough of Lambeth houses The Old Vic theatre, the historic venue where Spacey acted as artistic director from 2003 until 2015.

Officers have refused to confirm the identity of the accused, but The Sun reports that an unnamed 32-year-old actor has alleged Spacey invited him into his London home before performing a sex act on him while he was unconscious.

According to the newspaper, the complainant, who was 23 years old at the time of the alleged incident, claims Spacey invited him into his home for a drink after they discussed how to further his career.

On Sunday (29Oct17), editors at BuzzFeed News published an explosive report claiming Spacey had harassed Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp when he was just 14. In a statement, the two-time Oscar winner said he did not remember the encounter but apologised to Rapp and came out as gay.

Spacey has also denied he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a separate 14-year-old boy, who claims the actor attempted to rape him.

The actor has also been accused of sexual misconduct by filmmaker Tony Montana, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and multiple current and former employees of the TV show House of Cards, who spoke anonymously to U.S. news network CNN.

Production on the hit political drama's sixth series staring Spacey as Machiavellian U.S. President Frank Underwood has been shut down in the wake of the allegations.

Spacey was dropped by his talent agents at CAA on Thursday while his publicist, Staci Wolfe, also announced she was parting ways with the star.