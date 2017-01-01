Laurence Fishburne files for divorce from Gina Torres

Laurence Fishburne has filed for divorce from estranged wife Gina Torres.

The Matrix star and Suits actress sparked rumours of a split earlier this year (17), when Gina was seen in an intimate embrace with former real estate executive Kevin Wright during lunch at a cafe in Los Angeles. Following publication of the pictures, Gina confirmed that her 15-year marriage to Laurence had ended last year.

Now Laurence has filed official paperwork to formally end his marriage. According to TMZ.com, the 56-year-old actor, who shares 10-year-old daughter Delilah with Gina, filed papers on Thursday (02Nov17).

It's unclear whether or not Gina is still dating Kevin, who she met on the beach in California in August. A source close to the new couple described Wright as the opposite of "a Hollywood guy".

“I think when you’ve been married a long time and you become single, you look for someone that has what your ex was missing," the insider said. "I think (Gina) finds in Kevin what she didn’t find in (Laurence). He’s the opposite of a Hollywood guy - he’s just a cowboy type. He’s an ‘I’m going to go ride my horse’ type of guy."

When Gina announced her split from Laurence in September, she told fans that it was with “heavy hearts” they had parted ways a year earlier.

“There are no bad guys here,” she continued in her statement. “Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected. Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side."