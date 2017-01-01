Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting fourth child

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expecting their fourth child.

Hilaria Baldwin dropped the bombshell news in an Instagram post on Friday (03Nov17), alongside a sweet family snap of the proud parents-to-be lying on the floor with their three children, four-year-old Carmen, two-year-old Rafael and 14-month-old Leonardo.

She wrote: "Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring... I'm gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it's a boy or a girl... I'll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited! The Baldwin brood is about to get even bigger!"

The couple celebrated its fifth wedding anniversary in July (17) by renewing its vows with its three children present, along with model Ireland Baldwin, 22, Alec's daughter from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

In the lead up to the big day, Hilaria admitted she was considering adding another kid to their brood.

"We'll see..." she smiled to U.S. news show Extra. "Not three more babies, maybe one more."

The intimate ceremony was held in The Hamptons, New York, and Hilaria couldn't believe they had already been married for so long.

"The whole relationship went fast," she said. "It was actually Alec's idea (to renew our vows).

"Marriage is something you're constantly working on, and it's a wonderful thing to celebrate, which we are doing, and it's also a wonderful thing to go, 'Hey, I'm still in this, I'm still doing this,' and we met a lot of people since then so we have to include them."

The brunette beauty wore a Amsale Aberra dress for the renewal, just like she did for their 2012 nuptials.