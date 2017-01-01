Johnny Depp regrets Pirates of the Caribbean Disneyland ride stunt

Johnny Depp regrets pranking fans by dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow and appearing as part of Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

The movie star posed as a statue at the theme park river cruise attraction back in April (17), but admits the idea wasn't one of his better publicity stunts.

During an appearance on this week's episode of The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. with his Murder on the Orient Express co-stars, the 54-year-old actor admitted he thought it would be fun to become part of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride - but it wasn't.

"I was very excited to stand stock still and then shout out, 'Oi, what you lookin’ at?'" he told the host. "I got no reaction whatsoever - nothing! I then had to start describing the people I was shouting at so they knew I was real.

"It was exhausting and such a bad idea!"

Depp has often greeted fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack, but he'll think twice before donning his pirate costume and hitting the place again.

Shortly after his most recent visit he appeared on U.S. show Jimmy Kimmel Live, and admitted the stunt was a terrible idea.

"When we did the first Pirates (of the Caribbean), they showed me around the ride, and I thought it would be so great to sort of stand there like an animatronic, and when they come past go, 'What you looking at?'" he shared. "And I did it, and I thought it was going to be (amazing)..."

Depp has often dressed up as his pirate alter-ego to visit sick children at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital and other hospitals, including one in Vancouver, Canada in August.