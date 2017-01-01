Gwyneth Paltrow proud to be part of new women's movement

Gwyneth Paltrow has saluted the women who came forward with damning tales about Harvey Weinstein's bad behaviour, insisting their bravery has sparked a major movement.

The actress was among those who shared her sordid experience with the disgraced movie boss after peers like Ashley Judd and Asia Argento exposed him as an alleged serial abuser and sexual harasser in New York Times and New Yorker exposes, published a month ago (Oct17).

The Oscar winner claimed Weinstein summoned her to his hotel suite in Beverly Hills after he had hired her for 1996 hit Emma, then he placed his hands on her and suggested they head to the bedroom for massages.

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she told The New York Times, revealing her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, subsequently confronted Weinstein about the encounter.

Paltrow faced criticism for staying silent about the alleged incident for so long while choosing to keep working with the Hollywood mogul, who produced Shakespeare in Love, the 1998 film for which she won the Best Actress Oscar.

Now, Paltrow is speaking out again during a taped interview for Friday night's (03Nov17) Trailblazers show in the U.S., admitting she's amazed women are now shining a light on powerful predators as a result of the Times and New Yorker articles.

"I think it’s incredible what’s happening," she told host Tania Bryer. "I think this is long overdue. There’s been this incredible confluence of events that’s really led to women coming together, and feeling safe in numbers to come forward and talk about their experiences across all different industries.

"It’s my hope that this is the beginning of something important and different and that my daughter, when she goes into the workplace, won’t experience what you, presumably you, and I and millions of other women have had to endure. So it feels important and I’m happy that I have played a small part in it."

Meanwhile, New York police officials have confirmed they have a case against Weinstein, who is currently seeking treatment in Arizona, following rape allegations from actress Paz de la Huerta, and they have issued subpoenas to further investigate her claims.

Paz alleges the movie mogul raped her on two occasions in 2010.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says, "We became aware of the victim on October 25. We got a phone call. We responded. We spoke to her. She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We then sought to garner corroboration. This happened seven years ago. And we found corroboration along the way.

"We immediately contacted the District Attorney in New York and we started working the case together. Both of us. We have an actual case here. So we’re happy with where the investigation is right now. Mr. Weinstein is out of state. We would need an arrest warrant to arrest him. Right now, we are gathering our evidence. We continue to do so every day. So that’s where we are in the case right now."