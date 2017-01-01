Mel B in hot water with divorce judge

Mel B is in trouble with the judge overseeing her contentious domestic violence trial after a series of delays.

Mel, real name Melanie Brown, missed a deposition for which she was scheduled to appear in Los Angeles on Friday (03Nov17) because she is filming a commercial in Australia - and Judge Mark Juhas was not impressed.

“There’s no way we are not starting this (trial) on the 13th (of November),” he said firmly of the upcoming proceedings. The upcoming trial will first address Mel's claims of domestic violence against her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, before concluding with the America's Got Talent judge's petition for divorce.

The former Spice Girls star split from her former legal team days ago and claims that a "breakdown" in communications with her new lawyers, Susan Wiesner and Larry Bakman, is to blame for her missing the critical court date on Friday.

Belafonte's lawyer, Philip Cohen, was also furious, telling the Los Angeles Superior Court judge that Mel's failure to appear was grounds for throwing out the case entirely. But Juhas sided with Mel, adding, "I hope she is telling the truth.”

Mel filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years in March, alleging Stephen abused her mentally and physically throughout their 10 year marriage. Stephen denies all the accusations and has accused his soon-to-be ex of exhibiting a “habitual and consistent addiction” to cocaine and alcohol during their relationship.

Court officials have also been told that Mel lived a life so "extravagant" she has already "wiped out" the huge $50 million (£38 million) fortune she amassed during her time as a Spice Girl.