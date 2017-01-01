House of Cards comes tumbling down for Kevin Spacey as Netflix dumps him

Kevin Spacey has been fired from Netflix drama House of Cards.

Amid mounting concerns about the actor's inappropriate behaviour, bosses at the streaming service have announced the leading man and producer, who played disgraced president Frank Underwood in the political drama, will no longer be part of the sixth and final season.

Netflix executives have also pulled the plug on Spacey's upcoming movie Gore, which had been in post-production.

A statement reads: "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey... ?We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

Production on the sixth season of House of Cards was shut down earlier this week (beg30Oct17) after actor Anthony Rapp went public with sexual harassment claims against Spacey. The Star Trek: Discovery actor alleged the Oscar winner had pinned him to a bed in his apartment when Rapp was just 14.

Anonymous co-workers have since come forward with more allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey.

Netflix bosses are now working with House of Cards production company officials at Media Rights Capital to determine what to do with the show, but those close to the drama fear the series might now be axed for good.

Sources tell Deadline Spacey and co-star Robin Wright were filming the third episode of the final season when production was halted on Halloween (31Oct17).

Spacey, who has been dumped by his publicist and agents at CAA, is seeking "evaluation and treatment" in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations against him.

Meanwhile, police officials at Scotland Yard in Britain have opened an investigation into Spacey after a male actor claimed he was sexually assaulted by The Usual Suspects star in London nine years ago.