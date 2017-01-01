Julianna Margulies: 'I'm sure I was almost a Harvey Weinstein victim'

Julianna Margulies feels sure she almost became a victim of Harvey Weinstein but refused to go to his hotel suite alone.

The actress was promoting Erin's Law, which requires all public schools to implement a child sex abuse prevention programme, on SiriusXM's Just Jenny show on Friday (03Nov17) when she opened up about an alleged run-in with Weinstein at the Peninsula Hotel in Los Angeles.

She was told the producer wanted to meet her so he could make a choice between her and another actress up for the same movie role.

"I was already on E.R. and I already had a career," she recalled. "This movie was a huge movie and I was getting, 'This is an Oscar kind of movie', and, 'It's between you and one other girl'..."

Julianne refused to meet the movie boss alone even though his assistant insisted she'd be fine as she attempted to drop her off outside the hotel.

"I said, 'Nope, then I'm going home'," the actress said. "So she came with me, up to the room... She was very nervous.

"She knocked on the door, and she was standing behind me, and he opened the door, in a bathrobe," she added. "I could see that there were candles lit in the room, and there was a dinner for two. And I saw him stare at her, daggers. And so, I turned to see what she had done to deserve that, and I caught her in a shrug - like, 'What could I do?'

"He looked at me, furious, and he took the door and he said, 'Just wanted to say good audition'. And he slammed the door. And of course I didn't get the part."

Julianna admitted that she may have gone to Harvey's suite alone if it wasn't for an alleged encounter with Seagal when she was a naive 23-year-old.

"A casting director, a woman, said... 'Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o'clock at night'. I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, 'Oh, I don't do that. I don't travel. I don't have money for a cab'. And I didn't. And I said, 'And I don't take subways late at night'. And she says, ‘Don't worry, we'll reimburse you...'

"I got to the hotel at 10.40, and she (casting director) wasn't there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life (sic). I got out of there unscathed."