Miles Teller hopes new film shines light on soldiers returning home from war

Miles Teller took on the role of a soldier returning home from Iraq in new drama Thank You for Your Service to shine a light on what real-life service personnel go through.

Miles plays Adam Schumann in Jason Hall’s directorial debut, which is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Finkel.

“I wanted to help shine a spotlight on this because I really feel for these men and women who come back changed,” Miles told Vogue. “I read a lot of books... I watched a lot of videos, YouTube videos with guys coming back from war and talking about it, a lot of documentaries and hanging out with the veterans.”

Jason, who also penned the screenplay, hopes Thank You for Your Service brings something new to the military movie genre by telling the story of soldiers coming home.

His previous writing credits include American Sniper, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, and Jason explains why 30-year-old Miles was the perfect leading man for his first effort as a director.

“I think Miles is a terrific actor. I think he is the only actor of his age that is doing the kind of work that he is doing,” he praised. “There’s a depth and an understanding there that I don’t see in a lot of actors his age.”

Thank You for Your Service began hitting cinemas in late October, and co-stars Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer.