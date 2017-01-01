Gal Gadot screamed down the phone to Patty Jenkins over Wonder Woman reviews

Gal Gadot "started screaming" down the phone to Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins after reviews for the film were published.

The Israeli model-turned-actress first played the superhero in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice before getting her own solo vehicle in June (17).

Gal was sat in her daughter's bedroom on a computer waiting for the reviews to come in and they were generally positive, with the film still holding a 92 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"When they lifted the embargo, I was overwhelmed, shocked and over the moon," she told British Glamour magazine. "The first call I made was to Patty. I immediately started screaming. I said, 'Patty, we did it, man, we did it together - it's out and they love it!"

The film wasn't just a critical success, but a commercial one too, scoring the largest opening for a female-led comic book film and becoming the highest-grossing film directed by a woman.

Because of this success, a sequel was announced shortly after and Patty entered negotiations to return as director. The talks took three months as she fought to make sure that she was getting paid what a male director in the same position would receive.

Gal, 32, was behind Patty all the way, and she eventually got the pay she requested, making her the highest paid female filmmaker ever.

"I think it's well deserved. It's great for her, but also something bigger," Gal continued. "It's a mission - she's trying to pave the way for more women to have the opportunity to direct and, once they have the opportunity, to get paid as much as men.

"It's ridiculous that male directors get more than female directors, it doesn't make any sense when a person does the same job - and especially so if the movie is successful."

Gal will next be seen as Wonder Woman in Justice League, which hits cinemas mid-November.