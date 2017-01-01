Susan Sarandon determined to champion women in Hollywood

Susan Sarandon is keen to champion women in Hollywood after experiencing malice in her own career.

The actress has become one of the most bankable stars in the film industry, having appeared in films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Bull Durham and Thelma & Louise.

While Susan may be at the top of her game, she was subjected to nastiness by other actresses when she was starting out and believes it is important that established performers support rising talent.

"I came of age when a lot of older women actors made life difficult; women saw other women as their enemy," she told U.K. Elle magazine. "You can be competitive and still be admiring of someone. It doesn't have to transfer into annihilating that person...To isolate yourself by turning on someone is self-defeating."

Susan also recalled one instance whereby a colleague insisted on barring the other castmembers from wearing "certain colours". And when it comes to her activism, the star looks to a range of sources of inspiration.

"I never had a mentor, but I've had friends, some of who are in the business: women, gay men, writers, painters. Vanessa Redgrave is someone I've admired. She's not afraid to speak up for injustice and bring that courage to every role. My love for women has increased with all the stories I've told (on screen)," the 71-year-old shared.

Susan will next be seen onscreen in A Bad Moms Christmas and has recently wrapped production on The Death and Life of John F. Donovan and drama Going Places. There's no clear strategy behind her project choices, though she insists the plot must "frighten" her in some way.

"If something doesn't frighten me, I won't pay attention," she added. "Taking on a film like Dead Man Walking, where you're dealing with an important issue – that's scary. There has to be some red flag or warning so that I don't get sloppy."