Alec Baldwin quits Twitter

Alec Baldwin left Twitter on Saturday (04Nov17) after outspoken actress Asia Argento called him "a complete moron" for his comments about Rose McGowan's alleged sexual assault.

The former 30 Rock star announced his decision to quit the social media platform after Italian star Asia, one of the first women to publicly accuse shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behaviour in a New York Times expose last month, took exception to comments Alec made in an interview aired by U.S. network PBS on Friday.

Alec said in the interview that people "in the business (Hollywood)" knew for years that Harvey was a "very bullying guy" and admitted that he “had heard the rumour that he (Harvey) raped Rose McGowan. You heard that over and over - we heard that for decades. And nothing was done.”

He also shared that since the Grindhouse star accepted a payment from Harvey in settlement of her claim, reportedly for $100,000 (GBP76,000), "it was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case".

Asia took immediate exception to Alec's comments and tweeted a link to the interview on Saturday, adding the caption: "Hey @AlecBaldwin you're either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your own rep (reputation). Maybe all three."

Soon afterwards, she also tweeted, "Alec Baldwin mansplaining (talking down to women) 'the cause' for women everywhere. That's a good caption for that video" in reference to the same interview.

Less than an hour later, Alec posted a series of six tweets announcing he was leaving Twitter. He wrote: "1- it is w (with) some degree of sadness that I will suspend posting on this a TWITTER account for a period of and in the current climate (sic)." He also explained it was "never my intention" to “blame the victim” (of recent sexual harassment revelations), while insisting that "the settlement of such cases certainly delayed justice".

He concluded by writing that his "heart goes out to all such victims" and his own goal is to "do better in all things related to gender equality." He added that he would continue to tweet only on behalf of his and his wife's charitable foundation, The Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation, regarding its work with "the arts and environment".

Asia responded again on Twitter, bidding a sarcastic farewell to Alec: "So @AlecBaldwin is taking a hiatus from Twitter to meditate about his words on @rosemcgowan & gender equality. We won't miss you bully boy."

Alec then answered via his foundation's account, writing, "If you paint every man w (with) the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men.@AsiaArgento", before blocking her from writing to him again on the platform.

"I've been blocked on Twitter by Alec Baldwin," Asia responded with glee. "I wear this medal with pride."

In happier news for Alec on Saturday, his wife Hilaria revealed the sex of the pair's fourth child, following the couple's Friday announcement that it was expecting again.

"Ready for it???," Hilaria teased in the noon post she had promised, "watch and see...girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing…"

The accompanying photo showed the entire family looking on as Hilaria cut into a colourful cake topped with blue 'B' decorations. Other photos revealed the sponge underneath the outer layer of icing was blue for their third boy.

The couple already has three children - Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo.