Josh Brolin was very 'stressed' while filming Deadpool 2

Josh Brolin felt a lot more "stressed" working on Deadpool 2 than Only the Brave.

The actor has had a jam-packed schedule working on both films, the first of which is a sequel to 2016's Marvel flick starring Ryan Reynolds while the latter is a biopic based on the real-life events surrounding the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona in June 2013.

While it would be easy to assume that re-telling a true tragedy is more tragic than a movie based on a comic book, Josh insists playing telepathic mutant Cable in Deadpool 2 was much more gruelling.

"It's strange because when I was doing Deadpool there was more stress that I felt in general than I felt during Only the Brave, Granite Mountain," he told Collider. "Why? I don't know. I don't know. Maybe because I'm so busy. It's a movie that's so emotional or so kind of behaviourally alive that I can relax, where maybe Deadpool was the opposite. I don't know."

Jennifer Connelly also stars in Only the Brave, playing the wife of Josh's firefighter alter ego Eric. The star had nothing but praise but his "beautiful" on-screen spouse and her performance skills, especially with such an intense storyline.

"She's really wonderful," he gushed, describing her as a "tough cookie" during an emotional car scene.

On top of these two projects, Josh is working on Soldado, the sequel to 2015's Sicario, also starring Benicio Del Toro, Catherine Keener, and Isabela Moner.

Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan penned the script, which continues to focus on the drug war along the border of the U.S. and Mexico, and Josh promises viewers a "fantastic" feature.

"I haven't seen a writer since then actually kind of promote the kind of a new way of storytelling in the way that he has, and it's not sloppy," the 49-year-old added.