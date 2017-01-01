Mark Wahlberg pushed Will Ferrell's buttons on Daddy's Home 2 set

Mark Wahlberg pushed Will Ferrell to his comedic limits on the set of Daddy's Home 2.

Following the events of the 2015 comedy, Mark reprises his role as Dusty Mayron, while Will is back as Brad Whitaker, though this movie sees the pair deal with their intrusive fathers, as played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, during the holiday season.

Mark appreciates Will's natural comic timing, but during the shoot would test the actor's boundaries.

"I love working with Will," he told Total Film magazine. "We try to make each other crack up. But I know how to push his buttons. I know when he's uncomfortable.... I'll give you an example. John (Lithgow) is wrestling with him and I know that he's not liking it, so I'm purposefully asking for another take."

The film also sees Linda Cardellini back as Brad's wife Sara Whitaker, and John Cena and Alessandra Ambrosio return to the franchise.

Once again helmed by Sean Anders, Mark explained that the director allowed time for plenty of improvisation with each take.

"That's the norm for every movie that Will and I have done," the 46-year-old said. "We do what's on the page and then we'll have an opportunity to really play around and try a bunch of stuff. I always improvise."

Mark added that the addition of veteran Hollywood stars Mel and John to the cast was a savvy casting move. And he was particularly thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the Lethal Weapon actor.

"The two guys bring so much to the table. You couldn't find a better guy than Mel to play my dad," he smiled.