Patton Oswalt weds Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt has married fiancee Meredith Salenger in an emotional ceremony 19 months after the death of his first wife Michelle McNamara.

The actor and comedian wed the 47-year-old in front of family and friends at the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Saturday (04Nov17), E! News reports.

The brief ceremony lasted 15 minutes, and the couple was married by a female friend in a Jewish ceremony. Guests at the nuptials included actress Ever Carradine, Martha Plimpton and Questlove, according to the showbiz website.

Meredith reportedly wore an off-the-shoulder white dress and carried a bouquet of bright pink and red peonies. At the end of the ceremony, Patton broke a ceremonial glass and guests shouted "Mazel Tov", before retreating into the studio for the wedding reception.

A source told E! News: "Everyone was coming up and congratulating Patton and Meredith. They seemed blissfully happy and in love."

Commander in Chief star Ever tweeted her congratulations to the happy couple on Friday, the day before the wedding. "My best friend is getting married tomorrow. Love you @MeredthSalenger and you too @pattonoswalt," she posted.

"TOMORROW?!!!!??? WAIT!!!?? what????!!!! ARRGGHHHHHHH!!!!!" Meredith jokingly replied.

Patton has been open about his grief after the unexpected death of his first wife of 11 years, Michelle, in April 2016. The novelist was just 46 when she died in her sleep after suffering from an undiagnosed heart condition. The couple shared a daughter, Alice, eight.

The Young Adult star and Meredith went public with their relationship in June, when they hit the red carpet for the Baby Driver premiere hand in hand. Meredith later took to social media to share a picture of herself and Patton in the theatre.

The couple got engaged just one month later in July, and the former child star announced the news on Instagram.

"It's official," Meredith wrote on alongside a picture collage of the ring, herself, Patton, and his young daughter Alice. "I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes."