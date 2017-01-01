Filmmaker Adam McKay and Chelsea Handler lead tributes to Texas massacre victims

Filmmaker Adam McKay and comediennes Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman have expressed their shock and dismay following America's latest shooting massacre.

The trio joined U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz in sending prayers and condolences to the families of the people killed during a Sunday morning (05Nov17) service at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas.

More than 20 people were killed in the latest gun violence to stun America this year, and The Big Short director was quick to pounce on those opposing stricter gun laws in the U.S.

"We can do better than this," he tweeted. "The idea of zero new gun safety laws isn’t just idiotic it’s murderous," adding a series of tweets and retweets in regards to gun safety.

Handler added: "Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans."

And Silverman tweeted: "No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together."

There were also messages from former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, current President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga, while singer Josh Groban, who was caught up in the chaos of the recent terror attack in Manhattan, when a motorist mowed down cyclists on a bike bath on Halloween (31Oct17), added: "Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace."

Horror writer Stephen King was also one of the first to respond to the drama in Texas, tweeting: "How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws?"

The shooter, who has yet to be identified, reportedly died after a brief police chase.