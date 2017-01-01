Richard Dreyfuss' son accuses Kevin Spacey of groping him

Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss' son has added his name to the growing list of people making sex assault and harassment claims against Kevin Spacey.

Harry Dreyfuss has gone public with accusations the Oscar winner acted inappropriately with him in 2008, when he was 18.

He claims Spacey groped him while his father was rehearsing for the play Complicit at the Old Vic Theatre, where The Usual Suspects star was creative director.

Harry tells Buzzfeeed he didn't tell his father about the alleged encounter for several years, stating, "It wasn’t until this year, when so many people have bravely come out with their stories, and the demand for a better world has gotten such broad support, that I saw my own story has value."

The new accusation comes a week after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual assault, claiming he pinned the actor on his bed when he was just 14.

The star quickly apologised for his drunken behaviour in a statement posted to Twitter, revealing he had no recollection of the incident.

Since Rapp went public with his claims, several of Spacey's former co-workers on TV drama House of Cards have also accused the leading man of harassment and assault. Producers of the series halted production indefinitely on Monday (30Oct17) as they launched an investigation.Spacey has since been fired from the TV show.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (02Nov17), it emerged that Metropolitan Police officials in London had opened an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault made against the star.

Spacey’s representative has revealed the actor was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” in light of the allegations.