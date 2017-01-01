Thor stuns North American box office with $121 million opening haul

The latest Thor movie has hammered its way to the top of the North American box office with a blockbuster $121 million (GBP92.5 million) opening weekend.

Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tim Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, and Cate Blanchett, opened with a bigger haul than most experts predicted, and the second sequel is now the biggest debut in all three Thor movies.

Ragnarok is up 41 per cent over Thor: Dark World's opening weekend in 2013.

Hemsworth and his director Taika Waititi surprised fans at three cinemas in Hollywood on Friday night (03Nov17), as they showed up unannounced to introduce the movie.

The film opened in over 4,000 theatres last week.

Celebrating the latest Marvel film's success, Disney president of worldwide theatrical distribution Dave Hollis says, "Having Taika Waititi’s voice is a big part of what people are responding to.

"The way Thor‘s opening went up, its CinemaScore, the way it’s holding in other countries overseas, it’s a real testament to how these guys have approached the Marvel broader universe. They have such a track record when it comes to sequels.

"We’ve been seeing grosses tick up between instalments: Ragnarok is up 41 per cent over Thor: Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was up 55 per cent over its first instalment, Captain America: Civil War was up 89 per cent over Winter Solder. They found a way to build on the momentum in a way that creates more excitement, more care for these characters and interest in their stories."

The sequel to Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas, debuts in a distant second place with a $21.6 million (GBP16.5 million). In the film, Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, and Kristen Bell try to make it through the holidays when their own mothers come to visit.

The comedy also stars Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Justin Hartley, and Cheryl Hines.

Horror movie Jigsaw comes in at three, while Boo 2! A Madea Halloween drops to four and Geostorm rounds out the top five.

Happy Death Day, Thank You for Your Service, Blade Runner 2049, Only the Brave, and Let There Be Light rounds out the new North American box office top 10.