Hugh Grant feared he'd ruin Paddington sequel for film fans

Hugh Grant felt sick throughout filming the upcoming Paddington sequel, because he feared he would make fans hate author Michael Bond's beloved bear character.

The Four Weddings & a Funeral star portrays villain Phoenix Buchanan in the new movie and admits he felt like the new boy on set every day.

"You think the second one, it’s likely to be successful so you’re halfway there, but on the other hand there is a danger that the new boy might wreck it all, so it was stressful," Hugh explains to Press Association.

And playing a washed-up actor in the film landed a little too close to home for the Brit: "I was very hurt," he smiled at the movie's London premiere. "They say they originally called the character Hugh, so yes, it is hurtful, but it worked out all right."

Co-star and fellow Hugh, Hugh Bonneville, was thrilled to be working with his old Notting Hill castmate, joking, "We haven’t been on a film together for 19 years, but I admire him because they were trying to find an actor who was vain, over the hill, full of himself, and really narcissistic so it was a heck of a stretch for him - but he managed to do it."

In a serious moment on the red carpet at the BFI South Bank in London on Sunday (05Nov17), the Downton Abbey star revealed the end of the filming was tinged with sadness as it coincided with Bond's death.

"I think the only sense of pressure was wanting to do it right for Michael Bond, whose creation this is, and the script was so adorable and the character so established as being an adorable piece of genius work and the CGI (computer graphics) seemingly very real," he added. "So the expectations were high.

The beloved children's writer passed away on the last day of filming.