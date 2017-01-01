George Clooney: 'Acting isn't a priority anymore'

George Clooney no longer feels compelled to act because he "doesn't need the money".

The Hollywood icon has appeared in films for over two decades but admits he's no longer focused on big screen work. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Clooney noted he no longer considers himself a leading man.

"Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl anymore,” he told the publication, adding he agreed he shouldn’t be the guy that gets the girl in movies.

The star also revealed he can afford to be selective when it comes to film roles, as he no longer needs to support himself or his family with work in front of the camera.

"If somebody’s got Paul Newman in The Verdict, I’d jump (at a role like that)," he added. "But there aren’t that many like that. Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f**king dollars. I don’t need money.”

In June (17), the Oscar-winner announced he and his business partners Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman had sold the liquor company Casamigos. The lucrative venture has allowed Clooney to focus on getting passion projects made.

“I have money,” Clooney added, “so I can fight to make movies I want to make. If you look at what I’ve been in over the past 15 years, for the most part they weren’t going to get made if I didn’t do them. Nobody was going to make Good Night, and Good Luck, Michael Clayton or Up in the Air, and I fought to get those out there.”

But he's keen to keep directing movies, despite poor reviews - Suburbicon, the latest effort from new father-of-two was released last month (Oct17). The comedy, which was blasted by critics, debuted to poor box office numbers.