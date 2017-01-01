Jon Hamm to star in supernatural thriller Off Season

Jon Hamm has nabbed the lead role in upcoming supernatural thriller Off Season.

The actor, perhaps best known for his portrayal of advertising executive Don Draper in AMC drama series Mad Men, is to tackle a new genre with a part in Jonathan van Tulleken's debut feature.

Set in the icy Canadian tundra, Hamm will portray a man searching for his elderly father who has mysteriously disappeared, according to Deadline. Along his journey to find his father, Hamm's character ends up exposing shocking family secrets thought to be long buried.

Produced by Nira Park and J. Miles Dale, the film is based on a short van Tulleken unveiled in 2009, with the filmmaker now thrilled to see the story being adapted to the big screen with a major Hollywood star.

"I've been thinking obsessively about taking this material to the big screen for several years. It's a story and world that I feel like I have lived and breathed," van Tulleken said in a statement, according to the publication. "I never imagined I'd have the opportunity to do this with such a highly esteemed team around me. Nira Park and Miles Dale are two of the most gifted and respected producers working in film, and on top of that, to have Jon Hamm in the lead role is the kind of good fortune few first-time filmmakers are afforded."

Off Season is now in pre-production, with the producers looking to begin principal photography in Canada early next year (18). A potential release date has not yet been set.

Since ending his stint on Mad Men in 2015, Hamm has made appearances in TV shows including The Last Man on Earth and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He was most recently seen on the big screen in action-comedy Keeping Up with the Joneses and Edgar Wright's action movie Baby Driver.