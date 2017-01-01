Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend makes Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson made his first appearance on her family's reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday (05Nov17).

The reality star confirmed she was dating the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player in September, 2016, and he finally made his onscreen debut on Sunday, weeks after it was reported they are expecting their first child together.

In the episode, Khloe's sister Kourtney and mum Kris Jenner fly out to Cleveland, Ohio, where Khloe primarily lives, and they all have a discussion about whether they should attend Tristan's game because they don't want to attract negative attention or be distracting and the 26-year-old insists that they should be there.

"I'm so happy that Tristan wants everyone front and centre supporting to him, and that's what matters to him," Khloe said. "I love that - that he knows that none of this bulls**t is real. But sometimes I just need the reminder."

Kris also gushed to the cameras, "I just feel like Khloé has met her perfect match."

During the episode, Kourtney also recalled how she met her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima at a bar in Paris, France in October, 2016.

"He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi and shake hands with our security or whatever, but not say hi to us," Kourtney told Khloe. "Then I was like, 'Why do you hate us?' I was just drunk. Once I said that, he literally grabbed my hand and was like, 'It's five in the morning. We're leaving.'"

The following night he texted her to come to a club, but shortly after she arrived she learned that her sister Kim had been robbed at gunpoint in her apartment in the city "so then the party was over."

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick also confessed he was scared at the prospect of her moving on and there being "a new Scott", and said he would be open to having a fourth child with her. They are already parents to Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two.