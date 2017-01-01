Ben Affleck wants to be 'part of solution' for Hollywood's sexual harassment scandal

Ben Affleck wants to be "part of the solution" when it comes to dealing with the sexual harassment scandal sweeping Hollywood.

The 45-year-old actor himself hit headlines when he apologised after groping actress Hilarie Burton during an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live back in 2003, tweeting: "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologise." A video of Hilarie talking about the incident emerged as more and more stars came forward with sexual abuse and harassment claims about Hollywood power players including producer Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback. Another video then surfaced of Ben pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap during an interview, and the father-of-three told the Associated Press on Sunday (05Nov17) that both incidents had made him reevaluate his own behaviour.

"(I'm) looking at my own behaviour and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution," he told the agency.

Ben, who is currently dating producer Lindsay Shookus, also has some suggestions on how to deal with the scandal, urging his peers to call out inappropriate behaviour and make it a "men's issue". He also said that "more women need to be pushed to power".

The Justice League actor had previously taken to Twitter to comment on the allegations surrounding Weinstein, including stars such as Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie accusing him of inappropriate behaviour. Former Charmed actress Rose McGowan is among those who have accused Weinstein of rape, but he has always vehemently denied any claims of non-consensual sex.

"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick," Ben tweeted.