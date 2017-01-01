Kate Winslet and Allison Janney lock lips at Hollywood Film Awards

Allison Janney surprised Kate Winslet with a passionate kiss on the lips as she picked up a gong at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night (05Nov17).

The 42-year-old actress was on stage picking up the Hollywood Actress award for her role in Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel when she commented on the amount of talent in the room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

She then zeroed in on Allison, and praised her for her roles in movies such as The Help and Juno.

"I know I don't really know you but I know I just want to be you," Kate said. "I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe? Maybe?"

Allison then jumped up onto the stage and delighted Kate with a passionate kiss, before heading back to her seat while the audience cheered and applauded.

The West Wing star also took home a couple of awards at the event, the first of the awards season. As well as being awarded with the Hollywood Supporting Actress gong for her role in I, Tonya, the film, which stars Margot Robbie as disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding, also took home the Ensemble gong.

Jake Gyllenhaal was honoured with the Hollywood Actor award for his film Stronger, while Sam Rockwell took home the Supporting Actor prize for movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Mary J. Blige was honoured with Breakout Actress award for her role in Mudbound, while Timothee Chalamet was presented with the Breakout Actor gong for Call Me By Your Name.

Other honourees included Adam Sandler, who won the Hollywood Comedy Performer award, and Jamie Bell, who was presented with the New Hollywood Award for Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.

The full list of winners at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards is as follows:

Hollywood Actress Award - Kate Winslet, Wonder Wheel

Hollywood Actor Award - Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award - Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award - Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Hollywood Comedy Performer Award - Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories

Hollywood Breakout Actress Award - Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hollywood Breakout Actor Award - Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

New Hollywood Award - Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Hollywood Career Achievement Award- Gary Oldman

Hollywood Ensemble Award - I, Tonya

Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award - The Big Sick

Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award - Mudbound

Hollywood Animation Award - Coco

Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award - First They Killed My Father

Hollywood Director Award - Joe Wright, Darkest Hour

Hollywood Producer Award - Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin, Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Screenwriter Award - Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, The Disaster Artist

Hollywood Cinematography Award - Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Composer Award - Thomas Newman, Victoria and Abdul

Hollywood Song Award - Diane Warren, Common and Adra Day, Stand Up for Something from Marshall

Hollywood Costume Design Award - Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood Editor Award - Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Hollywood Make-Up and Hair Styling Award - Jenny Shircore, Beauty and the Beast

Hollywood Production Design Award - Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Sound Award - Addison Teague and Dave Acord, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Hollywood Visual Effects Award - Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist, War for the Planet of the Apes