Ellen Pompeo recounts unsavoury James Toback experience

Ellen Pompeo told James Toback where to go when he asked her if she would get naked in a movie.

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen is the latest star to speak out against Bugsy filmmaker James, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a string of women in Hollywood.

“I actually did have a situation with James Toback where I kind of told him to go (expletive) himself," Ellen told USA Today.

"It was held in a public place and I brought a man — my friend Tony. And he didn't like that at all. And I could tell that. I could tell instantly that he was, like, no good. The minute my friend left, he asked me if I would get naked in a movie. And I was like, 'Really, dude? My friend has been missing all of 30 seconds and now you say that? I kind of laughed in his face."

Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams are among the women who have recounted unsavoury experiences with Toback, though the director has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

"No one who's ever worked with me would ever say anything like that. No one... Seriously, I find it offensive and insulting and disgusting..." he recently told Rolling Stone.

The accusations levelled against the Oscar nominee come in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which has seen over 50 women accuse the disgraced producer of serious sexual assaults with several alleging he raped them.

Kevin Spacey has also been accused of making unwanted sexual advances to multiple men, starting with actor Anthony Rapp. He used his apology to Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony, who was only 14 years old at the time of the alleged incident, to confirm that he was gay, a rumour that has persisted for years, but was slammed by the LGBTQ community for deflecting attention from the serious accusations made against him.