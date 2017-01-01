NEWS Thor rocks global box office Newsdesk Share with :







Smashing into the US box office this weekend Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok caused an almighty storm, grossing an estimated $120m.



In the UK, the Norse God continues to strike lightning having surpassed the £20m mark after just less than two weeks on release. This weekend alone the film took £4.6m at the box office hot on the heels of new opener Murder on the Orient Express. After just 13 days of release in the UK Thor: Ragnarok surpassed the lifetime of both Thor: The Dark World’s and Captain America: The Winter Solider.

In Ireland Thor: Ragnarok has already banked over €2m and remained the number one film of the weekend.



In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

