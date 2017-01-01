Paris Jackson clarifies death tweet after Texas massacre

Paris Jackson has apologised for the bad timing of a Twitter outburst about death, which was posted on Sunday (05Nov17) in the aftermath of the Texas church massacre.

Michael Jackson's daughter took to the micro-blogging site to express her frustration with followers, without giving her tweet any context.

"why the f**k do people keep dying," she wrote, leading some fans to believe she was making a reference to the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas hours earlier, which left at least 26 people dead.

She soon returned to Twitter after learning there had been another mass shooting, and quickly cleared up any confusion about her earlier message.

"whoa just now hearing about texas, & realized how insensitive to the families my last tweet must seem..," the 19-year-old shared in a follow-up post, revealing her outburst was about a personal loss.

"to clarify, that was about a friend," she explained. Paris didn't share any further details about her pal's passing, but she is no stranger to grief after losing her dad in 2009, when she was just 11.

Paris then sent her condolences to those affected by the tragedy, adding, "my heart is with everyone affected and in pain during this tragic time".

She wasn't the only celebrity to send prayers to the families of the people killed - filmmaker Adam McKay and comediennes Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman were among the first stars to react to the incident online, calling for tighter gun control laws in the U.S., while Texas native Eva Longoria added her voice to the movement in a post on Instagram on Sunday night.

"I'm heartbroken over the shooting in my home state of TX," she posted. "In a church? What next? Gun violence must stop NOW #PrayForTexas #SutherlandSprings".

On Monday (06Nov17), Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed the shooter, identified as disgraced former U.S. Air Force member Devin Kelly, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased down by armed civilians.