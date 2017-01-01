Kevin Spacey film pulled from AFI festival

Kevin Spacey's new film All the Money in the World has been yanked from this week's (begs06Nov17) American Film Institute (AFI) Festival schedule.

The film, directed by The Martian's Ridley Scott, recounts the real-life kidnapping of the grandson of oil tycoon John Paul Getty, who is played by Spacey. It was due to premiere as the festival's prestigious closing night film but sources tell Deadline bosses from the production's distribution and finance companies made the decision to pull it.

Ridley Scott reportedly opposed the move because he didn't want the rest of his cast and crew to be penalised for the alleged transgressions of Spacey, whose role is small but memorable. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams also star in the film.

Chiefs from the film's distribution company released a statement confirming the shocking development which reads: “All the Money in the World is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest. But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn.

“However, a film is not the work of one person. There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema’s master directors (Ridley). It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film. Accordingly, the film will open wide (in the U.S.) as planned on December 22.”

Festival bosses also released a statement on Monday (06Nov17), which read: “AFI Fest celebrates film as a collaborative art form. We support Sony’s decision to postpone the premiere in order to ensure the thousands of people who worked together on this film are honored at a proper time and in a proper light.”

All the Money in the World was expected to a be a serious contender for nominations during the upcoming award season before Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp made his bombshell allegations about Spacey in an interview with Buzzfeed last month (Oct17).

Rapp claimed Spacey tried to sexually assault him when he was only 14.

Many other men have since come forward and shared similar stories about the Oscar winner.

The scandal prompted bosses at Netflix to halt production on the sixth and final season of Spacey's TV drama House of Cards last week, and days later the actor was fired. His agent and publicist have also parted ways with the disgraced actor.

All the Money in the World was also removed from a planned media event for Deadline's Contenders series, due to take place in Los Angeles on Saturday (04Nov17).

The film will be released in the U.K. in January (18).