Ben Affleck donating all future Weinstein film profits to charity

Ben Affleck is donating all future residuals from movies he made with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein to charity in light of his ongoing sex scandal.

The Argo filmmaker and star was among the Weinstein collaborators who expressed their shock and disdain at the movie mogul's alleged predatory behaviour when it was first exposed in an article in The New York Times in early October (17).

More than 60 women have since come forward with accusations of sexual harassment or rape against Weinstein, prompting police in London, New York, and Los Angeles to launch investigations into a number of the alleged incidents spanning the past 30 years.

Clerks director Kevin Smith recently decided to distance himself from Weinstein by pledging to give all future earnings from projects like Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma, which they had worked on together, to the Women in Film organisation, in a bid to provide funding for movies by women, and now Affleck has revealed he will be doing something similar.

Affleck made the admission during a promotional interview for his new superhero blockbuster Justice League, when he was asked for his thoughts about his pal Smith's charity donations.

"It's funny that you mention that," he recently told news station Fox 5 DC. "Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing. So any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to F.I. (Film Independent) or to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)."

"I just didn't want to cash any more cheques from the guy (Weinstein), you know?," Ben added.

His comments emerge shortly after the father-of-three declared he wanted to be "part of the solution" in dealing with the sexual harassment scandal sweeping Hollywood, urging his peers to call out inappropriate behaviour and make it a "men's issue".

Affleck's breakout movie, Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote with his pal Matt Damon, was produced via Weinstein's previous production firm, Miramax, before Harvey and his brother Bob set up The Weinstein Company in 2005.

Harvey has since stepped down as the chief of TWC. He previously apologised for instances of his past bad behaviour, but has continued to deny all accusations of non-consensual sex.