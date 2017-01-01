Sophie Turner defends Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard for not stopping for fans

Sophie Turner is among those defending Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard after he was criticised by fans for not stopping for them outside his hotel.

Finn, 14, who plays Mike in the hit Netflix series, was blasted in a video shared by one fan who wrote: "Imagine being 14 and heartless that you can’t even stop for your fans who made you famous in the first place! WOW." The footage showed the young star walking past the crowds waiting for autographs and pictures outside his New York hotel during his Stranger Things press tour.

Game of Thrones star Sophie, who made her professional acting debut in the HBO series when she was just 15, has since taken to Twitter to defend Finn, insisting he has every right not to stop if he doesn't want to.

"Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them is super weird," she began her 11-tweet rant. "A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop. It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe (sic)."

Sophie also said Finn's parents would find it difficult to watch their teenage son being bombarded by adult fans.

"Imagine.. you, a parent, walking with your 13 year old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone at your kid," she continued. "You would do anything you could to delete that persons photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as you could. It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when in character.. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face. I don’t care if it 'comes with the job'. It doesn’t."

"And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo," Sophie concluded. "Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man."

Stranger Things stars Shannon Purser and Noah Schnapp also defended their co-star, with Noah calling Finn "the nicest guy u (sic) will ever know".