Jamie Bell hasn't spoken to Barbara Broccoli about Bond

Jamie Bell can’t wait to work with super producer Barbara Broccoli again, though the pair are yet to discuss Bond.

Broccoli has been working on the super sleuth franchise since 1987’s The Living Daylights, starring Timothy Dalton as 007, and has since seen Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig star as the famous spy.

Rumours have been swirling for years that Craig is about to hang up his Bond boots, and although he’s signed on for the next instalment, fans are already trying to guess who will take on the role when he departs, with Bell’s name one of those thrown into the mix.

“She’s such a great producer and Bond is such an iconic thing... but it’s not something I had a direct conversation with her about,” Bell told the Radio Times, adding he'd work with her again "on anything".

The Billy Elliot star and Broccoli recently collaborated on Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, a film based on the true story of ageing actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) and her romance with a much younger man (Bell).

Last year a Hollywood insider told The Sun that Broccoli was championing the 31-year-old British actor to land the famous part. Many dubbed Bell a surprise contender, but his name has since been talked about alongside the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Aidan Turner.

"Barbara has been a fan of Jamie for a long time and has even thought about him playing another role in the franchise before," the source said. "Everyone remembers Jamie as the little boy in Billy Elliott, but he's now bulked up and got some serious roles under his belt.

“Tom Hiddleston and Aidan Turner are still in the frame, but Jamie has really shown that he is definitely up there competing with them."