Roselyn Sanchez & Eric Winter welcome baby boy

Actress Roselyn Sanchez and her husband Eric Winter have become parents to a baby boy.

The Rush Hour 2 beauty broke the news to fans in a post on social media on Monday (06Nov17) by sharing a photo of a table full of flowers, a stuffed elephant, and balloons, with one bearing the message, "It's a boy!"

"GRACiAS... Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love!" she captioned the picture of their congratulatory gifts. "Baby boy is perfect... estamos felices (we are happy)... #diosesfiel (god is faithful)."

The new mum did not share the name of the new addition to their family, but the tot is a little brother for Roselyn and Eric's five-year-old daughter Sebella.

The couple, which married in 2008, announced the pregnancy in a sweet post on Father's Day back in June (17).

"What a blessed Father's Day! @roselyn_sanchez had this photo done for me," former Days of Our Lives star Eric wrote, alongside a snap of their daughter reading a book to a doll with silver balloons spelling out "baby" above her. "So excited to share the news! No better gift!"

Roselyn, 44, posted the same photo on her Instagram page, and added, "I'M GOING TO BE A BIG SISTER!! Happy Father's Day daddy!"

The actress, who struggles with uterus disorder endometriosis, has been candid about her struggle to conceive, recently revealing she and Eric underwent several rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments before falling pregnant for a second time on their final try.

"I knew it was going to be my last attempt because (of) my age," Roselyn told People magazine in September (17). "If it didn't work, then it was over - we were going to have to consider either adoption or maybe (Sebella was) just going to be an only child."