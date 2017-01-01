Ed Westwick shoots down rape allegation

Former Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick has vehemently denied allegations suggesting he raped actress Kristina Cohen, insisting he has no idea who she is.

Cohen published a lengthy post on Facebook on Monday (06Nov17), recalling a reported encounter between herself and the British star three years ago, when she accompanied a mutual friend to his house.

Cohen claims Westwick suggested they should all have sex, and although she felt uncomfortable and wanted to leave, her unidentified producer friend urged her to stay - and Westwick encouraged her to take a nap in a guest room.

"I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body," she wrote. "I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f**k me. I was paralysed, terrified. I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."

The Ladies Like Us actress, who also has onscreen credits under the name Kristina Cohen Cruz, went on to describe how her then-boyfriend had blamed her for the alleged assault, and insisted she couldn't tell anyone about the "nightmare" because it would ruin her chances of developing an acting career.

However, she was encouraged to come forward after hearing stories from other actors and actresses who have accused the likes of producer Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback, and actor Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment or assault.

Westwick, 30, has now addressed the shocking allegations in a brief statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday (07Nov17), in which he firmly disputes ever meeting Cohen.

"I do not know this woman," read the post. "I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

Ed, who is best known for playing Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl between 2007 and 2012, previously dated his co-star Jessica Szohr from 2008 until 2010.