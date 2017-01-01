Jean-Claude Van Damme's Kickboxer set for big screen return

The film that turned Jean-Claude Van Damme into an international martial arts superstar is returning to the big screen following the success of last year's (16) DVD sequel.

Alain Moussi, the stuntman who has doubled for Superman Henry Cavill and Hugh Jackman in previous motion pictures, led the cast of the follow-up to the cult 1989 action film, Kickboxer: Vengeance, taking on the Kurt Sloane character his idol Van Damme portrayed in the original movie.

The film, featuring Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista and stuntwoman-turned-action film femme fatale Gina Carano and co-written by Van Damme, premiered in Cambodia, Vietnam, and the U.K. in September, 2017, before hitting the DVD and Blu-Ray market, where it became a big hit among film fans.

Movie bosses were so impressed they fast-tracked a third film, Kickboxer: Retaliation, and added a few heavy hitters.

Director Dimitri Logothetis' movie, which will be be released in January (18), also features Game of Thrones' Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, Highlander star Christopher Lambert, and retired boxing legend Mike Tyson, who helped train Moussi for last year's Kickboxer movie.

"Christopher Lambert and Mike Tyson were behind the scenes for Kickboxer: Vengeance and they jumped at the chance to step in front of the camera for this movie," a film spokesman tells WENN.

Van Damme also returns as Master Durand, a role he played in last year's release.

Moussi, who doubled for Cavill in Immortals and Jackman in X-Men: Apocalypse - and also performed Jai Courtney's stunts in Suicide Squad, is thrilled to be squaring off with his idol again, explaining Jean-Claude is the reason he became a martial artist.

"Alain discovered Jiu-Jitsu at the age of seven, but it wasn't until he discovered the classic film Bloodsport, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, that his passion was realised," the movie source adds. "After that, Alain made it his life goal to be able to do what Jean-Claude did in the movies and become a famed martial artist, and now he is re-reprising a role played by the very person he idolised."