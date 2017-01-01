Ed Westwick's rape accuser files police report

Los Angles police officials have launched an investigation into claims actor Ed Westwick raped a house guest in 2014.

The Gossip Girl star has denied Kristin Cohen's accusations that he woke her and assaulted her after inviting the actress to sleep over at his pad in the Hollywood Hills, insisting he has no idea who she is.

But Cohen has now backed up claims she made on Facebook on Monday (06Nov17) by filing a police report at the LAPD’s Hollywood Division.

Two witnesses, including former child star Blaise Godbe Lipman, have also come forward to support her allegations. Lipman, a longtime friend, tells Deadline she told him about the incident the day after the alleged rape in February, 2014.

"She came over to my home the following morning and told me everything," he said. "She was in a state of shock. It was without a doubt a rape."

Cohen’s sister, Katalina Colgate, has also spoken to the news outlet, revealing she was "furious" when Kristin finally opened up about the drama.

Lipman hit the headlines last month (Oct17) after coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, assault and harassment against top agent Tyler Grasham, who is now also under police investigation.

He tells Deadline he was very happy to support Cohen because she stood by him when he spoke out, adding, "She was a huge support for me when I was dealing with that."

Responding to Kristin's initial allegations, Westwick, 30, took to Instagram and wrote: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."