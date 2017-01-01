Ed Westwick's girlfriend slams rape allegations

Ed Westwick’s model girlfriend Jessica Serfaty has hit back at allegations her partner raped an actress three years ago.

On Monday (07Nov17), Kristina Cohen published a lengthy post on Facebook claiming Gossip Girl actor Ed forced himself on her while she slept and the Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed they are now investigating.

Ed has since denied the story, alleging he doesn’t know Kristina, and now Jessica has backed her man.

Sharing a photo of the word 'Bulls**t' spray painted on to a brick wall, Jessica wrote: “Nah, thanks mate. l ain’t havin (sic) any of that.”

The former America’s Next Top Model contestant, who once dated Niall Horan, also shared her feelings on Twitter.

“I know you, I know the truth. Such sadness in my heart. I love your kind gentle soul. Bless,” she wrote.

Ed and 26-year-old Jessica, who has a son with her ex-husband Ididia Serfaty, began dating this year, and have been documenting their love affair on social media.

In actress Kristina’s original post, she recalled meeting Ed through an ex-boyfriend. The night of the alleged incident, Kristina and her boyfriend were at Ed’s house, when the 30-year star stated they “should all f**k”, which Kristina said made her feel uncomfortable. After her boyfriend insisted they stayed as to not make the situation awkward, Kristina says she went to take a nap in the guest room.

“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” she continued.” I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f**k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Kristina says she came forward after watching “so many” other women go public with their own stories of sexual assault. Hollywood figures Harvey Weinstein and James Toback have also had serious sexual harassment and assault allegations levelled against them.