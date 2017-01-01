Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Brooklyn Beckham and I chose each other'

Chloe Grace Moretz puts her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham down to the fact that they "chose each other".

The 20-year-old actress and 18-year-old photographer, the son of Victoria and David Beckham, were first linked in 2014 and dated sporadically until late 2016.

But it seems the young stars couldn’t be without each other as they rekindled their romance earlier this year and have since been flaunting their love for one another on social media before stepping out as a couple again at an event in New York on Monday (06Nov17).

“I think we chose each other,” Chloe told Us Weekly at the Forevermark Tribute Event in the Big Apple on Tuesday of her and Brooklyn getting back together. “It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all.”

The blonde beauty also spoke about how she and Brooklyn are happy to share things, though admitted it’s often her who “steals” his clothing while he’ll pinch her facial products to compensate.

And the pair don’t need to do anything exciting to have fun together, with Chloe saying her favourite date night with her beau is “just he and I together”.

One exciting aspect of their relationship for the Hugo actress is the fact that Brooklyn's mother Victoria used to be in group the Spice Girls, who Chloe was a huge fan of and couldn't contain her excitement over when meeting the fashion designer for the first time.

“I think if anyone didn’t say that when they met her, that would be shocking,” Chloe laughed. “I think she’s one of the most incredible, important, smart, sophisticated businesswomen and mothers that I’ve ever met. She’s a real heart and a real beautiful person.”