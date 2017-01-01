Former news anchor accuses Kevin Spacey of groping her son

Massachusetts police are reportedly investigating new allegations suggesting Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted the teenage son of a former news anchor last year (16).

Heather Unruh, an ex-reporter for Boston's WCVB network, staged an emotional press conference in the city on Wednesday (08Nov17) and accused the Oscar winner of plying her 18-year-old with alcohol after meeting him at a bar on Nantucket Island in July, 2016.

She admits her son lied about his age to Spacey as he had yet to reach the legal drinking age of 21, but claims the actor took advantage of the youngster and groped his genitals without consent.

"Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink and when my son was drunk, Kevin Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him," Unruh said. "We want to make it clear, this was a criminal act."

She went on to describe the alleged encounter in further detail, insisting her boy was immediately uncomfortable with the disgraced House of Cards star's alleged advances. Spacey even invited the kid to join him at a party, but Unruh's son made a quick exit when the 58-year-old excused himself to use the restroom.

"The victim, my son, was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim," Unruh continued.

She revealed a formal complaint has since been made to police, who have launched a criminal investigation into Spacey's reported conduct.

Addressing Spacey directly, Unruh added, "Shame on you for what you did to my son. Your actions are criminal."

The actor has yet to respond to the ex-news anchor's allegations, the latest claims of sexual misconduct made against him. He first hit headlines on 29 October (17) after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of pinning him down on a bed following a party at his New York City apartment, when he was just 14.

Spacey addressed the claims via Twitter, apologising to Rapp for his allegedly drunken behaviour, although he insisted he couldn't recall the 30-year-old encounter. He also used the opportunity to confirm long-running rumours about his own sexuality as he 'came out' as a gay man.

The ongoing scandal prompted producers to halt production of House of Cards' upcoming sixth and final season, before Spacey was fired from his role as fictional U.S. President Frank Underwood on Friday (03Nov17).

British police are also reportedly looking into claims the actor sexually assaulted a man in London in 2008.