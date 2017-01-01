NEWS Poirot deduces a fast track to top of UK box-office Newsdesk Share with :







Murder on the Orient Express – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Poirot in a lavish adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, set on board the famous train. Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Leslie Odom Jr. and Josh Gad are among the carriage full of suspects.



Thor: Ragnarok – Chris Hemsworth’s third dedicated Thor adventure is full of action, humour and fellow Marvel characters including his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Hela (a ruthless new villain played by Cate Blanchett).



A Bad Moms Christmas – Festive comedy reuniting the riotous, under-appreciated ladies from last summer’s hit – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn – who this year have to prepare for their family Christmases with their own mothers coming to stay.



Jigsaw – A gruesome serial killer appears to be copying the modus operandi of John Kramer (Tobin Bell), the ‘Jigsaw’ murderer who apparently has been dead for a decade (since the previous franchise entry, Saw VI).



The Death of Stalin – BAFTA-winner Armando Iannucci’s sharp comedy has an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Paddy Considine, Andrea Riseborough, Olga Kurylenko, Paul Whitehouse and Rupert Friend. Inspired by true events surrounding Josef Stalin’s final days and the chaotic aftermath.



The LEGO Ninjago Movie – Awesome animated adventure set on the oriental island of Ninjago, where a fierce warlord’s teenage son takes him on with a little help from his school-friends – who by night become gifted ninjas. Now in its fourth week in the top ten. Voice cast includes Jackie Chan and Justin Theroux.



My Little Pony – Magical animated adventure with Emily Blunt among the voice cast. The film’s director, Jayson Thiessen, is a graduate of the My Little Pony hit TV series.



Blade Runner 2049 – Ryan Gosling stars as a young LAPD blade runner on the trail of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who has been missing for 30 years – since the events of the original Blade Runner (1982). This new movie is a visionary sci-fi thriller in its own right, now in its fifth week, directed by Denis Villeneuve.



Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! – Animated family adventure from Japan telling of 10 year-old Ash who embarks, with his companion Pikachu, on a quest to become a Pokémon Master.



The Killing of a Sacred Deer – Colin Farrell is a surgeon, mentoring a teenager, who ends up having to make an horrific decision when the boy’s behaviour turns sinister. Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone and Barry Keoghan also star in this spine-chilling thriller from Yorgos Lanthimos, director of The Lobster and Dogtooth.



1 Murder on the Orient Express – NEW £4,985,600 £4,985,600

2 Thor: Ragnarok £4,617,180 £20,789,487

3 A Bad Moms Christmas – NEW £1,781,738 £1,781,738

4 Jigsaw £752,137 £3,680,161

5 The Death of Stalin £520,275 £3,599,835

6 The LEGO Ninjago Movie £470,870 £9,071,791

7 My Little Pony £387,946 £3,233,365

8 Blade Runner 2049 £347,024 £18,202,599

9 Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! – NEW £304,435 £304,435

10 The Killing of a Sacred Deer – NEW £286,448 £286,448

