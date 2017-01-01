Los Angeles authorities investigating Corey Feldman's paedophilia allegations

Los Angeles police authorities have opened an investigation into Corey Feldman's Hollywood paedophilia allegations.

The former child actor opened up to U.S. TV personality Dr. Oz Mehmet about his alleged abusers last week (ends03Nov17), and accused actor John Grissom of sexually molesting him.

Corey called the Los Angeles Police Department during the show and filed a report against Grissom, after the host challenged his guest to follow through on promises to bring those he considered paedophiles to justice.

On Monday (06Nov17), The Lost Boys star revealed he sat down for a formal interview with California authorities to discuss his claims.

"OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES...," he wrote on Twitter. "THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY! PLEASE HELP."

And now investigators have confirmed they are looking into the allegations.

"When a report is filed on something as severe as this, an investigation is opened by the robbery/homicide division (which also handles sex crimes)," Los Angeles Police Department Detective Ross Nemeroff tells The Hollywood Reporter.

During his interview with Dr. Oz, Feldman claimed he gave the Santa Barbara Police Department the names of his molesters back in 1993, but his allegations were brushed aside. Mehmet then told the actor he had called Santa Barbara police officials, who insisted they had no record of Corey giving them names of alleged molesters over two decades ago.

Feldman claimed police officers turned off their recording devices as he identified the men. Far from convinced, the talk show host then urged Feldman to report them to the Los Angeles Police Department right there.

Meanwhile, Feldman is hoping to raise $10 million (£7.6 million) to make a film about the alleged abuse he and others suffered at the hands of a ring of Hollywood perverts.