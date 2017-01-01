Drake turned down project with Harvey Weinstein

Hip-hop star Drake passed on the chance to work with Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein before his sex scandal ruined his career.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker was approached to star in and produce a film called The Heist with Weinstein, but Drake's longtime manager and business partner, Adel 'Future' Nur, advised the Canadian star against taking on the movie.

"I vetted him (Weinstein) with five people and got bad feedback about working with him," Nur explained to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview conducted weeks before the former The Weinstein Company boss was hit with a string of sexual misconduct allegations last month (Oct17).

Instead, Drake and Nur have been focused on developing their own TV and film projects, including reviving British drug drama Top Boy for Netflix, and the 31-year-old is planning to take some time off his busy music career in the near future to focus on taking Hollywood by storm.

"I'm sure I'll stop (making music) one day," he mused of his rap career. "When it starts to feel like I'm making it up. Hopefully I'll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don't plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding - to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music's always there."

Drake hopes to use his future screen projects to show his wide range of talents as an actor, after previously gaining recognition on Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, and proving his comedy chops in guest-hosting stints on U.S. sketch show Saturday Night Live.

"Being a young black guy, I think there's definitely the chance to get typecast," he said. "But I also have been pretty adamant about showing range. I try to show it through different outlets, like Saturday Night Live, showing people that I can be funny.

"When I get back into acting, I want to do things that make people go, 'Wow, I didn't expect that.'"